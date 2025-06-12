Air Peace dismisses Oshiomhole’s extortion allegations against staff

The management of an indigenous private airline, Air Peace, has dismissed the extortion allegations made by the lawmaker representing Edo North senatorial district and former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, against its staff, saying the claims were defamatory.

Air Peace, meanwhile, challenged the former governor to provide evidence on his claim and appealed to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to release the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) coverage to set the records straight on what transpired before and after the lawmaker arrived at the terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja.

The management stated this on Thursday while responding to the allegations raised by the lawmaker regarding the video that had gone viral of his actions inside the Lagos airport yesterday.

READ ALSO:

According to Air Peace, “Our attention has been drawn to the deliberate falsehood being peddled by Senator Adams Oshiomhole against Air Peace.

“The Senator lied blatantly when he accused Air Peace of extorting its passengers. We challenge Senator Oshiomole to bring one evidence of a passenger that was extorted.

“None of our staff ever extorted any passenger. In fact, no ticket was sold after the closure of check-in on that flight. Everyone who flew bought their ticket prior to the flight closure.

“Again, our flight was never overbooked as some of his videos alleged. In fact, the aircraft took off with over 30 empty seats. It would have been in our interest to carry Oshiomhole and those others who missed their flights for lateness on this flight, instead of flying many empty seats; but we will never sacrifice our strict on-time performance for monetary gains.

“It’s absolutely false that he was offered preferential treatment and that he was fighting for others. Senator Oshiomole was not fighting for anyone. He came to the airport late and was told that he was late. He then began to forment trouble. He jumped on the baggage conveyor belt preventing the check-in process of other flights. He also barricaded the entrance gate and prevented access to the terminal. While he was doing all these, he also deliberately instigated other passengers against the Airline.

“We call on the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to release the CCTV coverage starting from the time Senator Oshiomole entered the airport, for Nigerians to see. His accusation of extortion is very defamatory. His conduct was very violent, unbecoming, unfortunate, and above all, shameful”.