Air India cancels New York flights over weather conditions

Air India has announced a two-day cancellation of all its scheduled flights to and from New York owing to a severe winter storm forecast.

The flight company disclosed that the announcement which also relates to Newark was released due to the storm forecast to hit US East Coast which will have significant impact on flight operations.

“A severe winter storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey and adjoining areas in the US East Coast from early Sunday morning to Monday, which will have a significant impact on flight operations,” the circular reads, and continued saying,“In view of the safety, well‑being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 25 and 26 January.”

Reports held that more than 8,000 flights across the US set to take off over the weekend have been cancelled as a major storm expected to wreak havoc across much of the country bears down, threatening to knock out power for days and snarl major roadways.

The National Weather Service forecast warns of widespread heavy snow and a band of catastrophic ice stretching from east Texas to North Carolina.

The airline said its teams will assist affected travellers booked on those dates and urged them to contact the 24×7 Call Centre numbers +91 1169329333 and +91 1169329999, and check the airline’s website for updated information.