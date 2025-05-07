Air Force officer kills Kaduna petrol attendant over theft

A petrol station attendant has been confirmed dead after being tortured by an Air Force military personnel whom he was been handed over to by his employer over alleged theft in Kaduna State.

The deceased, who was identified as Joseph Fada, was said to have been detained overnight by members of the 413 Force Protection Group of the Nigerian Air Force.

While in detention, he was reportedly subjected to torture that left him unconscious and was later taken to a local patent medicine store for treatment, where he eventually died.

As gathered, the 28years old deceased was accused of diverting N335,522 from fuel sales at the Albash filling station located along Airport Road, Kaduna.

On April 30, the station’s manager, Amina Abdurrazaq, reported the alleged misappropriation to authorities and then handed Fada over to personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) stationed at a checkpoint nearby.

Following the incident, the Kaduna State Police Command arrested two NAF personnel, Archibong Udoh and Ayodele Blessing, along with Amina and the owner of the medicine store, identified as Maryam.

The command’s spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest of the four suspects, stating that the case has been transferred for detailed investigation,

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has also been deposited for autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death.