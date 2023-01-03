Air force kills three Boko Haram commanders, 27 others in Borno

No fewer than 30 members of Boko Haram including three commanders were reported to have been killed during an air strike launched by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on their enclaves in Sambisa Forest.

Aside from the deceased fighters, over 40 terrorists were also said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries during the air strike that lasted for several minutes.

As gathered on Tuesday, the air strikes were launched on four terrorist camps which included; Bula Jitoye, Halka Kojoye, and Halka Alai, Bulamaye in Bama Local Government Area, Borno State.

It was learnt that the attack occurred amid clashes between different rival terrorist groups and was spearheaded by Ali Ngulde in the company of other top commanders comprising Abu Nazir, Muke, Ba’a Isa, and Mallam Abubakar.

The sources noted that One of the Commanders simply referred to as Captain was killed by the airstrikes in the camp of Bula Jitoye.

According to the sources, the two others, (names yet to be confirmed) were killed in Halka Kojoye and Halka Alai during the air strike in the forest.

The sources said that one of the terrorists was heard in an intercepted communication, saying that “We are killing the ISWAP and seizing all their weapons. But our major problem is that the jets are killing us too.

“On January 1, 2022, We lost about 30 fighters including 3 of our commanders; Even Doctor was killed in the strikes. We want to fight them but we are afraid of the jet,” the sources added.

