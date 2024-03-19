Air Force kills bandit leader, over 20 others in Zamfara

The Nigerian Airforce has killed the leader of a bandit group terrorizing Zamfara State, Kachallah Damina,.and over 20 other members of the criminal gang, to restore peace across the state.

Damina and other terrorists were said to have been killed during an airstrike launched on their hideouts by the security agency.

The successful air raid was said to have taken place following information received of a large number of bandits attempting to attack Corner Village in Bungudu Local Government.

On Tuesday, it was learnt that Damina, who was already battling with injuries, after clashes with troops of Operation Hadarin Dajia in Dansadau, was naturalized in company of scores of bandits on motorcycles.

A source in the state, Zagazola Makama, stated that out of the 58 motorcycles of bandits that were heading for mission, only 11 fighters returned, many of them without their fighters.

“More than 50 bandits were neutralize with several motorcycles destroyed. This attack was the biggest and one of the most devastating against the bandit groups.

“The armed forces are hunting down prominent terrorist leaders and engaging them wherever they are hiding,”said the sources.

According to him, Damina was an indigene of Kankara LGA in Zamfara and has wreaked havoc in Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara state.

“He was known for committing extreme attacks and gruesome killings. In one instance, Damina removed a child from a pregnant woman and killed it. And once he captured anybody, you either paid ransom at the time he requested or they got killed.

“He operated a big camp in Magami forest in a place known as Kango under the command of Buharin Daji and Nagala.

“The killing of Damina has diminished the bandits’ group’s forcing most of them to go into hiding.

“Damina got his inspiration from the likes of Shehu Rekep, and Alhaji Lawali Dumbulu, who started banditry in Zamfara state, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi with their camps around the Galadimawa forest. These two bandits leaders are known for deploying mercenaries from Mali and Burkina Faso to engage in Mining and abduction”.