Air force, EFCC partner on cybercrime prevention

As part of the effort to address cybercrime, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology, have partnered to boost cyber security across the country.

The partnership was embarked upon by both parties as a measure to create a better and stronger force in tackling cybersecurity and other crime issues affecting the country’s image locally and abroad.

Speaking on the partnership, the Executive Chairman for EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the partnership pledge when a delegation of the Institute led by the Commandant, Air Vice Marshal, Musbau Olatunji, paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Jabi axis, Abuja.

Highlighting the benefits of the cooperation, the EFCC boss, who was represented by the Commandant, EFCC Academy, Ayo Olowonihi, said that the agency has overtime developed expertise which could be beneficial to both government agencies.

The anti-graft agency chairman assured that the EFCC would work with Airforce in the area of cyber security investigation and other areas that could ensure security within the country.

“At the EFCC, we have developed expertise in certain areas; the experience we are prepared to share. You want an MoU between us in certain areas, straightaway, the Chairman will direct appropriately; we have a legal department that will look into that and see possible areas of cooperation.

“So we are open to sharing our ideas, we are open to share our facilities and I am going to ask for the permission of my boss that the Academy will also visit you to learn particularly about your ride in taking AFIT from that little beginning to where it is today,” he added.

Olatunji noted that they were at the EFCC to find ways of collaborating with the Commission especially in the area of training of their personnel.

“We know that the EFCC has EFCC Academy and there are programmes that we can run jointly, or we can come and use your facilities”.

He said the search for partnership became necessary following the recent upgrade of the Institute to a degree awarding institution with the attendant demand for improved facilities and resources.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

