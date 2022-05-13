A’Ibom Govt. pays N830m for 2022 WASSCE students

Akwa Ibom Government has paid N830 million as West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for its 2022 final year students across the state.

The government called on key players and stakeholders in the education sector of the state to collectively employ strategies and modalities at ending examination malpractices.

It stated that in the last three years, analyses conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) show that students in the state have improved in their WASSCE results.

Addressing principals, supervisors and other examination functionaries in Uyo, on Friday, the Commissioner for Education, Idongesit Etiebet, Akwa Ibom has set a target in 2021 that 80 percent of its students writing WASSCE must obtain a minimum of five credits in subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

“Akwa Ibom spent N830 million to ensure that children in public secondary schools write the WASSCE this year, The target for 2022, she said is 90 per cent.” she said.

She further commended teachers, principals, and supervisors in public and private schools for a good job of teaching and grooming students, particularly students in exit classes.

On her part, a Senior Internal Auditor at WAEC, Faith Ihediwah said there had been a noticeable decline in examination malpractices BUT expressed the hope that the trend would continue until the menace is completely subdued.

She noted that there was an increase in the success rate of candidates and attributed this to the tenacity of the teachers.

Ihediwah commended Akwa Ibom for the payment of the examination fees and the release of teachers for supervision and invigilation at the examination centers and enjoined all stakeholders to ensure the success of the 2022 WASSCE.

The auditor further noted that WAEC had recorded improvements in the ease of collection of certificates at choice locations and the prompt release of examination results.

