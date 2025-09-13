A’Ibom Gov approves ₦695bn supplementary budget for flood prevention, others

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has approved N695 billion supplementary budget to tackle flood cases, provide for the new minimum wage, personnel emoluments, and allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving within and outside the state.

It added that the huge funds, when approved, would be used for erosion control, complete inflation-affected projects, and fund new infrastructure construction across the state.

According to the government, it will also fund Ibom CNG Mass Transit buses and support newly created Ministries of Sports, Digital Economy, and Humanitarian Services, among others.

The fund was approved during the executive council meeting held yesterday in the state.

Explaining reason for the supplementary budget, the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, said the budget comprised ₦125.66 billion for recurrent expenditure and ₦569.33 billion for capital expenditure.

It would be recalled that the state’s main budget earlier stood at ₦995 billion. With the supplementary ₦695 billion, the 2025 budget roses to ₦1.65 trillion.

He said provisions were also made for the Tree Crop Revolution programme, construction of housing estates, and renovation of the House of Assembly complex.

The commissioner added that capital allocations will also cover the acquisition of a new aircraft for Ibom Air and the development of the ARISE Shopping City.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that the state government has declared a state of emergency in the health sector after reviewing his administration’s healthcare development roadmap.

The move is to accelerate reforms and ensure efficient healthcare delivery in line with the administration’s ARISE agenda.

The Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, disclosed this after the State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Uyo, on Saturday.

Umanah said key directives under the emergency include an expanded upgrade of medical facilities across the state.

He added that the reopening of the healthcare recruitment portal to engage 2,000 workers was approved, with the voters’ identity card requirement for applicants waived.

According to him, the governor also directed the upgrading of health training institutions, fresh enrolment of professionals, and the engagement of retired but willing medical personnel on contract.

The commissioner said the government also announced the constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee, comprising representatives of relevant ministries and agencies.

He explained that the committee would ensure prompt and effective implementation of the emergency measures.