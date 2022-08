Justice Bassey Nkanang of the Akwa Ibom State High Court has sentenced a young businessman, Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for killing a job seeker, Iniubong Umoren.

Umoren was said to have a graduate of Philosophy in University of Uyo when Uduak killed her and she was on a job hunt while waiting for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilization.

More details shortly…..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook