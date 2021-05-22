AIB investigates ill-fated Nigerian military aircraft after black box recovery

Following jet crash that killed Chief of Army of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers near Kaduna International Airport, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria, has said that it has recovered the black box of a Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft 350 jet.

It explained that the recovered black box would help in bringing out the needed information such that would unravel the mystery behind the crash that claimed the lives of 11 military personnel.

The AIB-N General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, said that with the black box at hand, investigators would download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Through a statement on Saturday, Oketunbi said that the agency, alongside its investigators were ready to investigate and provide Nigerians on what transpired that led to the crash as directed by the Nigerian Airforce.

“The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the accidented aircraft have been recovered and investigation has commenced.

“Investigators will download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders at the AIB-N’s world class Flight Safety Laboratory, in Abuja.

“The mandate given to AIB-N is based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two agencies on July 1, 2020 covering areas of mutual assistance,” the statement read.

It would be recalled that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, had also directed that an Accident Investigation Board be constituted to further probe the accident.

