AIB investigates Air Peace plane near crash at Lagos airport

Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Nigeria, said it has started investigation into a serious incident involving Air Peace aircraft, Boeing 737-300 with Registration Marks 5N-BUQ which occurred around 9:31 pm (Local Time) on March 8, 2021.

According to the statement signed by the General Manager ,Public Affairs,Tunji Oketunbi, the aircraft, with 127 passengers and 6 crew members onboard was en-route Lagos from Abuja.

The aircraft, he stated had a burst tyre on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria and taxied to GAT to park and that there was no injury or fatality.

Oketunbi said that as the investigating agency, AIB needs and solicits for assistance of Nigerians.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation, ” Oketunbi.

The Bureau, he said will appreciate that the general public and media respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the accident until formal report is released.

He added that the Bureau will soon release the preliminary report or update the public when necessary.