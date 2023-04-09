Ahmadiyyah fetes dozens Muslims during Ramadan in Kano

The Ahmadiyyah Muslim Organisation of Nigeria has fetes dozens of vulnerable Muslim families and offered medical and other services, to ease their fasting during the month of Ramadan, just as it reiterated commitments to render better services and assistance to the vulnerable and less privileged people in Kano and across the country.

This gesture to over 250 vulnerable Muslim families in Kano, it was learnt, has gulped over N1 million from the purse of the organisation during the holy month of Ramadan.

Before this, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has been in fore front for community services under its ideology that to often embrace everyone irrespective of their status globally.

The Kano leader of the movement and a cleric, Athur Raja, made this known during an interview with Guild Press Media in Kano.

Raja noted that the gesture would also assist the people survive the increasing inflation and cost of living in the country.

He said: “We have so far spent over N1 million for the food items and other stuff we shared to 250 Kano residents and this is the amount we gathered within ourselves, within the members of the movement to purchase these food materials.”

Raja, who emphasized that their organization focuses only on catering the needs of vulnerable people and finding lasting solution to their problems, said that they have however constructed 25 boreholes in Kano, 5 hospitals in Nigeria and over 15 thousand mosques worldwide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

