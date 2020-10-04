Agriculture firm backs FG on economy diversification plan

A private agriculture firm, Olam Nigeria Limited, has backed the Federal Government decision to diversify the country’s economy towards agriculture and ensure food security in the country.
The firm said that country had Africa’s most vibrant economy and that it remain committed to advancement of the country’s economic growth and sustainability.
Country Head, Olam Nigeria, Mukul Mathur, said that to ensure diversification, the government introduced Agricultural Promotion policy that would reform the economy and created an enabling business environment.
Mathur, in a statement congratulating Nigeria on its 60th independence anniversary, further reiterated the organisation’s pledge towards stimulating growth and ensure more developed value chain in the country’s Nigeria agricultural sector.
He said: “Our core focus remains meeting Nigeria’s food security needs and ensuring the development of the country’s agricultural value chain. We are truly committed to the growth of the food and agricultural sector whether it’s through our support for smallholder farmers or the government’s efforts in diversification of the Nigerian economy.
“This goal has driven Olam to inject about US$1.5 billion in the country’s economy with our most recent investments being our Integrated Poultry Farms & Hatchery in Kaduna and the acquisition of Dangote Flour Mills. We remain committed to the advancement of economic growth and sustainability in Nigeria. The huge investments we have made in the food and agricultural value chain make it evident that we are in for the long-haul.
“As we celebrate the country’s 60th year of independence, I enjoin the citizens to continue to exhibit the traits of courage, tenacity and determination which best describes the true Nigerian spirits.”
