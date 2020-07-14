Agriculture body designs empowerment programme for Corp members, targets food security

The National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM) has designed an agriculture empowerment scheme to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members with requisites skills needed to ensure food security in the country.

It stated that the skill would give corp members an opportunity to contribute their quota towards addressing the country’s food shortage and reduce unemployment.

The Executive Director of the Centre, Yomi Kasali, who gave the hint during a virtual meeting with the Management of the scheme, explained that NCAM is a Federal Government parastatal that has the mandate to ensure agriculture development through the fabrication of agric equipment, as well as capacity development of farmers.

Earlier, Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who expressed satisfaction with this disclosure, explained that agriculture remains critical in the quest to diversify the nation’s economy from been a mono-cultural to the multi-culture economy.

Ibrahim stated that the scheme was leveraging on the skills of corps members for realisation of the lofty objective of the Federal Government which includes boosting food security and ensure corps members self-employs.