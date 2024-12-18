Agidigbo FM blames guests impatience for Oyo funfair stampede 

Following the tragic loss of young lives at a funfair organized by the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Ogunwusi, the media partner for the celebration, Agidigbo FM, has attributed the stampede at the Islamic High School in Bashorun, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to the guests impatience.

The management of the media outfit noted that all safety measures introduced by its staff and the organisers to prevent stampede were defied by the guests who had arrived earlier than projected.

It added that the guests including children arrived at the venue before 5 am, and were alerting others about the funfair put together by the WINGS foundation, a Non-governmental organizations owned by the former monarch’s wife.

According to the media outfit, warnings were issued via public announcements as soon as the large crowd began to gather, but unfortunately, the crowd’s restlessness further led to the tragic incident.

The Director of Programmes at the media firm, Olayinka AbdulWahab, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, emphasized that the event organizers took swift action to mitigate the tragedy, deploying security personnel, medical officials, and other emergency responders to assist those affected.

“This is to inform the general public that the management of Agidigbo FM, Ibadan received the news of the tragedy that heralded the children fun fair at Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, organized by the WINGS foundation with great shock and wholeheartedly commiserate with the families involved”

“Amidst the tragedy, the news making the rounds says that Agidigbo FM, is the organizer of the children funfair, however, the management wishes to state that Agidigbo FM is not the organizer of the event but one of the media outfits used to promote the event”

“Upon receiving the notice that a mammoth crowd had assembled before 5 am this morning at the venue, Agidigbo FM, the people’s voice, use all media strategies to sensitize the populace with jingles and Public service Announcement, from that time that people should stop going to the venue of the funfair”

“This a very sad day for us all, however, we call on the general public to shun the spread of fake news and contact Agidigbo FM, for more information. This is not the time to spread misinformation, the Management of Agidigbo FM, implore the general public to continue to pray for the speedy recovery of those in various hospitals and sympathise with the family of those who lost their lives”