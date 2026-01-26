AGF takes over ICPC fraud case against Ozekhome

Justice Peter Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) permission to take over the prosecution of prominent human rights lawyer Professor Mike Ozekhome SAN on charges of alleged fraud initiated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The AGF and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, assumed responsibility for the case, which involves a three-count charge against Ozekhome, who was set to enter his plea during Monday’s court session.

The takeover occurred during proceedings at the High Court in Maitama, Abuja, and is aimed at enhancing collaboration between the AGF’s office and the ICPC under Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution, ensuring effectiveness, efficiency, diligence, and due process compliance.

Director of Public Prosecution Rotimi Oyedepo SAN announced the decision, stating it was guided by public interest to instill confidence, fairness, and competence in the criminal justice system while promoting interagency cooperation in combating corruption.

Oyedepo assured the court that the defendant’s rights would be protected and that no party would suffer adverse effects. He subsequently requested an adjournment to retrieve and review the case file from the ICPC.

ICPC’s Head of High Profile Prosecution, Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha, confirmed that the commission raised no objection to the takeover and pledged full cooperation, noting that the ICPC had conducted the investigation.

Defense counsel Kanu Agabi SAN, leading 15 other Senior Advocates of Nigeria and lawyers, also raised no objection to the AGF’s intervention in the proceedings.

The court adjourned the case to February 24 for Ozekhome’s arraignment, following the formal judicial notice of the takeover by the AGF’s office.

The ICPC charges allege that Ozekhome received a property in London from Mr. Shani Tali, constituting a felony under the Corrupt Practices Act, with the incident occurring around August 2021.

Further counts accuse him of making and using a false Nigerian passport in the name of Mr. Shani Tali to support ownership claims for the property located at 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX.

These actions, allegedly committed in Abuja while Ozekhome served as a legal practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, violate sections of the Penal Code applicable in the Federal Capital Territory.