The Federal Government has dropped terrorism and other criminal charges against rights activist and convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, and others, ending five years legal battle over a demonstration to demand good governance in the country.

Although the apex government did not indicate reasons for discontinuing the suit against Sowore and others including Olawale Bakare.

A notice of suit discontinuation against the activists showed that it was signed on February 14, 2024, and received at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

The discontinuation notice sent to the court was signed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi,

In the memo, the Attorney General said the decision, which is within the powers of his office was according to Section 107 (1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

Sowore, who is the leader of the Revolution Now Movement has been standing trial since 2019. He had been charged with treason.

His travel passport had been confiscated while his movements were restricted.

On Thursday, Sowore himself confirmed the development in a tweet released shortly after the case was mentioned in court.

The notice of discontinuation

“Five years ago, the Federal Government of Nigeria commenced a fruitlessly malicious, tendencious and idiosyncratic treason trial (Persecution) against me and several other revolutionary comrades across Nigeria, we stood our ground and began a historic journey to liberate our country, despite threats, assassination of family members, state-sponsored violence and targeted attacks by security forces, we promised never to back down.

“Today, we have been vindicated on one front, the Nigerian government has terminated its case against me, but we will not terminate our struggle for justice and liberty of our compatriots. We warned the former president, Muhammad Buhari uregime and those who followed his ruinous path that they will face ultimate disgrace before long. We salute our revolutionary comrades.”