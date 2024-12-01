After 35yrs abroad, Nigerian businessman returns home excreting cocaine

After 35 years in Brazil, a businessman based in the South American country, Ezeokoli Sylva has returned home with 700grams of cocaine buried in his stomach, a discovery made following his arrest by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

The 59-year-old Ezeokoli was arrested on Friday 29th November 2024 at the E-Arrival hall of the Lagos airport upon his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil on Ethiopia Airlines flight via Addis Ababa. When he was taken for body scan, the result confirmed that the suspect had foreign objects concealed in his stomach.

As a result, he was placed under excretion observation during which he expelled 29 wraps of substances that tested positive to cocaine weighing 700grams.

In his statement, the suspect claimed he operates an African store in Brazil where he sells provisions, shoes and clothes. He added that he bought the illicit consignment in Sao Paulo to resell in Nigeria with a view to raising substantial capital to boost his business.

Meanwhile, NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Investigation and General Investigation, DOGI, on Tuesday 26th November intercepted two consignments containing cocaine and pentazocine injection going to the United Kingdom via a courier company in Lagos.

While the cocaine weighing 200grams was concealed in local fabrics, 40 ampoules of pentazocine injection weighing 110grams were hidden in cartons.