Afrofuji singer, Destiny Boy, dies @22

Popular Nigerian Afrofuji singer Afeez Adeshina, professionally known as Destiny Boy, has died at the age of 22, sparking shock and grief across the music industry and among fans.

Details surrounding his death remain unclear, but a disturbing video showing the singer’s lifeless body surfaced on social media, prompting widespread reactions and concern before official confirmation emerged.

The news of his death was confirmed on Sunday, January 18, 2025, by popular Instagram investigative journalist Temilola Sobola, who shared the information via social media.

Sobola wrote, “Singer Destiny Boy has passed away. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Destiny Boy rose to prominence in 2019 after his Fuji-style cover of Davido’s hit song “If”, which earned him national recognition and a strong street following. The late singer also announced the birth of his first child in November 2024 on his Instagram page, marking a major personal milestone shortly before his untimely death.

His passing marks a tragic end to a young life and career that showed immense promise, leaving fans, colleagues, and loved ones mourning the loss of one of Afrofuji’s brightest talents.

As of the time of filing this report, Destiny Boy’s remains are being transported to Abeokuta, Ogun State, for burial.