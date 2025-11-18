Afrobeat legend, Angélique Kidjo, to preside at CAF awards

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has appointed Afrobeat tycoon, Angelique Kidjo, as presenter for the 2025 continental award ceremony.

CAF appointed Kidjo alongside Moroccan comedian, Oualass, as the presenters of the award gala convened to honour soccer players and teams who have mostly performed well in the calendar year.

The soccer governing body held that the duo perfectly reflects the artistic diversity and cultural reach of the continent, thus, leading to their appointment for the occasion.

Kidjo, who has five Grammy Awards to her name, has thrilled the continent and world at large for more than three decades, the Benin Republic citizen, known for her African rhythm and huge presence in international culture.

The music performer, who attained one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential women, serves as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and has remarkably had her influence in standing for women’s rights as well as preservation of African cultural heritage.

Oualass, who goes by Tahar Lazrak in real name, has emerged as one of the continent’s most recognizable entertainment personalities.

He is known for his extreme humour, improvisation and ability to connect with audiences of all ages. CAF disclosed that he will add warmth to connect with the audience with his energy and flair in the evening dedicated to recognize the finest in African football.

The CAF award event billed for tomorrow begins at 7pm at the Mohammed V1 Polytechnic University in Rabat, Morocco.