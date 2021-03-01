Africa’s COVID-19 positive cases hit 3.9m

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has disclosed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent has reached 3,891,047.

Aside from the positive cases, the continent’s health body said that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 103,519 so far.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 3,463,677 people infected with COVID-19 had recovered across the continent.

The body stated that the Southern Africa region was the most COVID-19-affected area on the continent, followed by the Northern Africa region.

The African countries with the highest number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia.