Africa’s COVID-19 cases hit over 4m

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has disclosed that no fewer than 4,051,362 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the continent.

It explained that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 108,391, while 3,641,349 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

The Africa CDC, Specialised Healthcare Agency of the African Union (AU), said nine African countries have so far reported more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the agency, South Africa is the only African country that has reported more than 500,000 confirmed cases, at 1,530,966 out of the nine African countries.

The other eight African countries are Morocco; Tunisia; Egypt; Ethiopia; Nigeria; Libya; Algeria and Kenya.

The agency said that 23 countries have reported between 10,001 cases and 100,000 cases, while 22 other AU members have reported fewer than 10,000 cases each.

According to the Africa CDC, Southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions.

Central Africa is the least affected African region in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases.