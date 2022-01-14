African leaders must deliver despite shrinking resources – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged leaders across the African continent to exploit their ingenuity and refrain from hiding under coronavirus, other impact on the economies for low performance, saying it was important for the leaders to devise several means of delivering on their electioneering campaigns.

According to him, it is the bounden duty of leaders, particularly within the West African sub-region, to do the best for their people, despite shrinking resources.

The president who made the call on Friday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in farewell audience, the Ambassador of Burkina Faso, Piabie Firmin Gregoire N’do, who spent 8 years on tour of duty, said that within the limited resources, the citizens must feel impact of their leaders through people-oriented policies.

“Leaders should do the best for their people within the limits of resources,” Buhari affirmed, adding that he hoped the outgoing ambassador would use experiences garnered in the field “for decision making in your country when you go back.”

Ambassador N’do expressed the good wishes of his country, and of himself to Nigeria, commending president Buhari for good diplomacy, which has seen Nigerians leading many international organizations.

He equally expressed appreciation for different kinds of support from Nigeria to Burkina Faso during the flooding crisis, their national elections, and at many other critical times.

He said that he enjoyed his stay in Nigeria, had his last daughter here, and holds very pleasant memories of the country while Buhari jocularly asked if he gave his daughter Nigerian names.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

