African leaders fix another meeting for Mali crisis

After hours of consultations yesterday, leaders of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) resolved to continue the peace mission on the political crisis in Mali via an extra-ordinary virtual meeting.

They explained that the decision had become imperative to ensure all avenues are explored to resolve the raging political crisis in the country and proffer lasting solutions that will bring lasting peace.

Rising from the peace meeting in the nation’s capital, Bamako, on Thursday, Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, President Mahamadou Issoufou, reiterated the sub-regional organization commitment to do all it can to mitigate the political crisis in Mali.

Speaking to newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, Issoufou, who is the President of Niger Republic, said an extra-ordinary virtual meeting of ECOWAS Heads of State and government will be held on Monday 27 July 2020, to further deliberate on the issues raised, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the crisis, according to a statement by President Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina.

The host President also briefed the Heads of State and government on the socio-political situation in the country, especially the disagreements that spiralled into protests and violence.

“The sub-regional leaders had already agreed there would be a need for a compromise to protect the peace and integrity of the nation and allowing a political crisis to fester in Mali would affect the security situation in West Africa, especially neighboring countries,” he said.

Furthermore, the ECOWAS Chairman commended Nigeria’s former President, Jonathan, for accepting to lead an initial mission to the country to broker peace, and make findings, while appreciating all the West African leaders who attended the meeting.

Earlier, the Ghanaian President said that the ECOWAS protocol would be followed, explaining that the democratic tenet adopted by the sub-regional body clearly spells out that a President can only be voted into power, and voted out by election, except he completes his tenure.

The Ghanaian leader noted that the protocol would be adhered to to ensure safety and peace in the sub-region.

The meeting, attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Host President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Presidents Machy Sall of Senegal, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, listened to a brief by the ECOWAS Special Envoy, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and leader of the opposition, Imam Mahmoud Dicko and representatives of opposition alliance, M5 and Civil Society Organisations.

According to Adesina, President Buhari returned to Nigeria after the meeting.