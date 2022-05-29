African leaders drafts 10yrs plan for continent’s economic revival

The Board of Governors of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has drafted a 10 years strategic plan to help revive the continent’s economy which was disrupted by the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the African leaders, apart from the continent’s economy being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy was also affect by the Russian and Ukraine crisis.

This was announced by the AfDB board during the 57th Annual Meetings in Accra on Sunday, which aims to drive investment into critical areas of the African economy and make the continent prosperous.

According to the board, the plan would be implemented from 2022 to 2032, with focus on agriculture mechanisation, value addition and exportation, just and realistic energy transition and private sector investment.

The board hinted that other pillars of the plan include security, debt management, financial stability mechanism, and leveraging the $25 billion equity of the African Development Fund (ADF) on international capital markets.

The board added that the plan will build a prosperous Africa, based on inclusive growth and sustainable development, with special attention to economic growth and recovery, climate change, and energy and a just energy transition

Speaking at the event, President of the AfDB Group, Akinwumi Adesina, said that the group has supported the new plan and has made it a very important document for the growth of the organization.

Akinwumi added that with the adopted plan, AfDB organization would lift many Africans out of poverty and develop a strong financial institution that will support private sector growth all over the world.

“This adoption received a very strong support from the Board and Directors of the Bank, making it a pivotal document for our growth.”

“We will expand growth and lift many Africans out of poverty as well as develop a strong financial institution that will support private sector growth on the continent.”

The AFDB president however encouraged delegates present at the to contribute to transforming Africa and tell its story of hope, noting that they were all partners in hope who shared a passion for the continent and who should celebrate Africa’s successes.

Meanwhile, during the event, the AFDB Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in his speech, called for more support to make the Bank a strong pillar of growth for African economies.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Tarek Amer, was announced as the incoming Chairman of the Bank Group, to succeed Ofori-Atta.

The meetings which was hosted by Ghana also coincided with the 50 years anniversary of the African Development Fund, a critical funding arm of the Bank, which also saw the singing of Accra declaration by President Akufo-Addo.

The five days annual meetings saw the election of Egypt as the new chairman for the Board of Governors of the Bank, and the 2023 host of the annual meetings.

