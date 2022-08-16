Brand experts recognises Dentsu as most innovative communication firm

As a reward for achievements recorded by MediaFuse-Dentsu International in the last 12 months, brand experts under the aegis of the African Brands Congress (ABC) have awarded the firm as the continent’s most innovative marketing communication agency for 2022.

ABC, as gathered, chose the firm among different agencies within the continent for introducing different novel ideas that have brought improvement in the standard of branding business within Africa.

At the 2022 edition of the African Brand Leadership Awards, the experts stated that the decision was reached after a thorough evaluation of all firms and their contribution to branding within the year.

According to the experts, Dentsu Nigeria, which is part of Dentsu International, a firm that operates in over 146 markets globally, was chosen as a winner because of its value creation and brand-building efforts and growth in 2022.

The convener of ABC, Desmond Esorougwe, added that the award ceremony was organised to increase African brands’ global competitiveness and inspire everyone in the sector to improve on the standard.

“The ABC is an annual fiesta of best brains behind the most successful and sought-after African brands for the stimulation, motivation, and excitement of the creativity in individuals and enhancement of professional development skills in the areas that are most relevant to the business community and the Brands Management community,” he added.

The Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner for Dentsu Nigeria, Emeka Okeke, while responding to the experts’ decision in Lagos, expressed delight at the award, saying it further proved that the company is living by its core values.

Okeke, in a statement released by Dentsu Nigeria’s Group Corporate Communications Manager, Sodiq Oyeleke, yesterday, said: “Dentsu Nigeria is proud to have been awarded Africa’s Most Innovative Marketing Communication Agency of the year 2022 at the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards ceremony held on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Lagos.

“We are incredibly proud of our talents and their dedication to making us the best. We are particularly delighted to be acknowledged on the African stage. This is proof of the impact of our outstanding works and we shall sustain this.

“Being awarded as the Most Innovative is a piece of evidence that our operations are guided by our five core values – Agile, Pioneering, Responsible, Collaborative, and Ambitious.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

