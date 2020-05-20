Africa Magic begins online auditions for BigBrother Naija Season 5

By Temitope Akintoye,

Nigeria’s biggest reality television show is set to return to screens as the producer, MultiChoice Group, disclosed that it has begun conducting auditions for participants in the fifth season of the program.

It said that the auditions would be held online in order to curtail possible spread of the global coronavirus pandemic among contestants and that submissions would be accepted from Wednesday, May 20, till Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The producer made the announcement through posts on the social media pages of entertainment partners, Africa Magic, as well as the Big Brother Naija show platforms on Wednesday, and urged intending to participants to send in video submissions during the stipulated audition dates.

It reiterated that auditions for the fifth season of the hit show would only be held online and assured contestants that the screentest would be carried out free-of-charge.

“Lockdown? No problem. You can participate in the BBN auditions in the comfort of your home by simply putting together a 2-minute clip motivating why you deserve a spot. Entries open from 20th – 30th May 2020. Are you ready for the BBNaija wave?”