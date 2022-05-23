Afghanistan targets over 9M children for polio vaccination

In a bid to end polio in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Public Health of the Afghan Caretaker Government on Monday launched a nationwide polio vaccination campaign.

The campaign which was launched in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), is the fourth general polio vaccination campaign in 2022 and aimed at vaccinating 9.9 million children under the age of five.

A statement issued by the ministry noted that during the nationwide campaign vitamin A capsules will also be given to children aged between six months to five years.

Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio cases are reported every year.

So far in 2022, one positive case of polio has been reported in the Asian country.