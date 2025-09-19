Afghanistan releases British couple 8months after arrest

The Afghanistan government has released a Briton, Peter Reynolds and his wife, Barbara, after their arrest and detention for contravening the country’s laws.

The Taliban country informed that the pardon was bestowed to Peter, 80, and Barbara, 76, following their pleas over an ailing health condition and were handed over to the UK’s special representative, Richard Lindsay.

The central Asia country disclosed through its Foreign Minister, Abdul Balkhi, that the Brits were freed following a carefully held judicial process which is in alignment with the provided measures to curb disregard of the country’s laws and also sensitization on the necessary sanctions awaiting erring individuals.

A Qatari official, who pleaded anonymity, mentioned that the duo’s release on Friday, after their arrest in Bamiyan province in February, was as a result of an intervention by the west Asian country.

He added that the Qatar government had engaged with Afghanistan for many months, liaising with the British government ensuring tranquility in the country.

The respondent also stated that the freed duo got married in Kabul in 1970 and have spent almost two decades living in Afghanistan convening educational programmes after moving into the country and later became citizens.