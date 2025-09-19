29.1 C
Lagos
Friday, September 19, 2025
spot_img
National

Afghanistan releases British couple 8months after arrest

By Felix Kuyinu

0
3

The Afghanistan government has released a Briton, Peter Reynolds and his wife, Barbara, after their arrest and detention for contravening the country’s laws.

The Taliban country informed that the pardon was bestowed to Peter, 80, and Barbara, 76, following their pleas over an ailing health condition and were handed over to the UK’s special representative, Richard Lindsay.

The central Asia country disclosed through its Foreign Minister, Abdul Balkhi, that the Brits were freed following a carefully held judicial process  which is in alignment with the provided measures to curb disregard of the country’s laws and also sensitization on the necessary sanctions awaiting erring individuals.

A Qatari official, who pleaded anonymity, mentioned that the duo’s release on Friday, after their arrest in Bamiyan province in February, was as a result of an intervention by the west Asian country.

He added that the Qatar government had engaged with Afghanistan for many months, liaising with the British government ensuring tranquility in the country.

The respondent also stated that the freed duo got married in Kabul in 1970 and have spent almost two decades living in Afghanistan convening educational programmes after moving into the country and later became citizens.

Previous article
Six Gombe youngmen in NSCDC net for exhuming corpse
Next article
Bandits kill village head in Sokoto

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.