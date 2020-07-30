Afenifere leader, Fasanmi, dies at 94

The Leader of Afenifere, Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, has died at age 94 after brief illness.

The politician was said to have died on Wednesday after an unmanned illness said to be in connection with old age.

Confirming the matriarch death, his son, Folabi Fasanmi, said the nonagenarian died yesterday (Wednesday) night after a brief illness in Osogbo.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, Folabi noted that the deceased burial arrangement would be made public after due consultations with families and political associates.

“With great gratitude to the Almighty God for a life well spent, we wish to announce the demise of our father, Senator AYO FASANMI at the ripe age of 94 years.

“The Second Republic Senator who until his death was a leader of the Yoruba Socio-Cultural Group, Egbe Afenifere (ILOSIWAJU YORUBA) and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, passed on peacefully in Osogbo on Wednesday night.

“The burial arrangement will be announced by his immediate family in conjunction with his political associates and the South West Governors,” the statement said.

The Ekiti born politician was a pharmacist joining the Unity Party of Nigeria in 1979 where he began his political career. He was born on 25th September 1925.