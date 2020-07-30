Afenifere leader, Fasanmi, dies at 94

The Leader of Afenifere, Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, has died at age 94 after brief illness.
The politician was said to have died on Wednesday after an unmanned illness said to be in connection with old age.
Confirming the matriarch death, his son, Folabi Fasanmi, said the nonagenarian died yesterday (Wednesday) night after a brief illness in Osogbo.
Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, Folabi noted that the deceased burial arrangement would be made public after due consultations with families and political associates.