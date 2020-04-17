Afenifere donates N3m to Southwest states, applauds coronavirus containment strategy

By News Desk

Members of Afenifere, a Yoruba Socio-cultural Organization, has donated N3 million to Southwest Governors for containment of coronavirus within the region.

According to the group, each of the six southwest states would receive a donation of 500,000 Naira to support the fight against Coronavirus in their states.

Leader of the group, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, who announced the donation in an interview with newsmen, commended President Muhammad Buhari and Governor of the region for their efforts towards containing the pandemic.

Fasanmi, a second republic Senator, stressed that the donation was the group’s contribution towards the ongoing efforts to exclude Nigeria from a list of coronavirus ravaged nations.

He appreciated the cooperation and support given to both the federal and state Governments by citizens, particularly on the lockdown.

Of the six southwest states, Lagos, the commercial nerve center of the country, is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

Due to the high cases recorded in the region, the lockdown placed by the President fell on two of the six Southwest states, Lagos and Ogun states.