Afenifere appoints legal expert as new leader

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has approved the appointment of legal expert, Oladipo Olaitan as its new leader, succeeding the late Ayo Adebanjo, following a decision made at its monthly general meeting in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State.

Adebanjo’s passing left the leadership vacant after decades of steering the group, during which he championed restructuring and federalism across Yorubaland.

Sources within Afenifere suggest that Olaitan’s appointment reflects his long-standing loyalty and alignment with the group’s ideals, particularly during the transition following Adebanjo’s demise.

The leadership change was announced through a communique issued by Secretary General, Sola Ebiseni and National Publicity Secretary, Justice Faloye.

According to the communique, “Oba Olaitan will function as the Leader in acting capacity till after the final burial of Papa Ayo Adebanjo when he will assume the office as substantive Leader. Olaitan was called to the Nigerian Bar as a lawyer in 1971, served as Political Adviser to Governor Lateef Jakande and a member of the Lagos State Executive Council 1979–1983; elected Member House of Representatives and Leader of AD in the House 1999–2003. He has been a member of Afenifere for over 45 years, serving as National Financial Secretary under Chief Reuben Fasoranti and Deputy Leader under Chief Ayo Adebanjo.”

“Oladipo Olaitan is committed to the ideals of Afenifere as a socio-political organisation and unrelenting advocate of restructuring and true federalism, promising to ensure the unity of the organisation. He attended the meeting with delegates from the six South West states, Kogi, Kwara, and the Itsekiri of Delta State, including Senator Femi Okunrounmu, Senator Gbenga Kaka, and former Deputy Governor of Ogun State Pekun Awobona.”

In his acceptance speech, Olaitan promised to uphold Afenifere’s principles as a socio-political entity and a steadfast proponent of restructuring and genuine federalism, pledging to maintain the group’s cohesion.

Regarding security, the organization expressed alarm over the deteriorating safety conditions across the nation.

Members were informed about a young man, Eniola Ojajuni, whose distressing videos, showing him in the hands of kidnappers, have been circulating on social media for nearly a week.

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group said, “The Meeting called on the governments of Ondo and Kogi States around which common boundaries the kidnapping was reported to have taken place and the relevant security agencies to act without further delay and ensure the rescue and safety of the young man”

Afenifere also recognized the remarkable contributions of its late Leader, Pa Adebanjo, to nation-building, as evidenced by the heartfelt tributes honoring his memory from diverse individuals across Nigeria and beyond.

The group extended its condolences to the children and close family of the Leader, while commending them for their tireless and gracious efforts in welcoming the numerous visitors who daily gather at the Lekki, Lagos, and Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun State homes of their esteemed Leader.