Afe Babalola to withdraw defamation suit against Farotimi

The founder of Afe Babalola University in Ondo, Afe Babalola has disclosed plans to withdraw the defamation suits filed against Dele Farotimi, a human rights advocate, over allegations made against inside his book.

Babalola said that the decision was reached after the intervention of many eminent Nigerians who appealed that the suit be withdraw to allow peace reign.

Babalola, who spoke at ABUAD following the intervention of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and other first class traditional rulers, said he had agreed to withdraw the case.

During the meeting yesterday, he promised to ensure that the case would be withdrawn for peace to reign.

According to him, he had received several letters as well as calls on the issue from eminent Nigerians, including from ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo and Matthew Kukah, the bishop of Sokoto diocese.

This came one month after Farotimi regained freedom after meeting the bail conditions set by the Magistrate court in the state.