AFDB promises Lagos Govt. support on rail development, infrastructure

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has pledged to support the Lagos Govt in transforming its public transportation system with the development of the Purple Line railway project.

This commitment, according to the bank, aims to ease commuting and enhance mobility across the state especially after the completion of other rail projects by the Lagos State government.

The Purple Line, which is a 60km project, is vital addition to the Lagos rail mass transit system and will stretch from Redemption Camp in Ogun State to Volkswagen.

AfDB Vice President for Private Sector Infrastructure and Industrialization, Solomon Quaynor, gave the assurance for support during a visit to the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) headquarters.

He expressed the Bank’s interest in both funding the proposed 60-kilometre Purple Line and expanding the capacity of the existing rail network.

Accompanied by Mayowa Ayodele, a Non-Sovereign Operations Specialist, the AfDB delegation also inspected the progress on the Blue Line and other projects.

Receiving the team, Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director of LAMATA, commended the team for their interest and assured the financial experts that LAMATA will execute a world class rain project.

This visit follows Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s recent pitch for the Purple Line at an AfDB forum in Morocco.