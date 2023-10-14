AFCON: Uzoho May End Up As Eagles’ Nemesis

The fact that Francis Uzoho denied the Super Eagles a slot at the last World Cup is enough for any good coach to discount him.

The first shot at goal by the Black Stars of Ghana at the MKO Abiola Stadium, FCT, Abuja ended inside the net against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Uzoho was a total flop in the match. On Friday night in a friendly against Saudi Arabia in Portugal, Uzoho conceded a stupid goal when he punched the ball into the net by himself.

So laughable watching him committing such a primary school error almost two years that he fumbled against Ghana.

The last African Cup of Nation saw Nigeria leading the group that had Egypt out of the preliminary only to lose to Tunisia that qualified as best loser in the second round.

Super Eagles conceded a cheap goal against the Northern African and failed to progress. Some football analysts attributed the goal to faulty defence and goalkeeper bad positioning.

Of course it wasn’t Uzoho in goal but Maduka Okoye, the shot that beat our goalkeepers nowadays would never have in the days of Peter Rufai and Vincent Enyeama.

There is no doubt that the Super Eagles have the best attack in Africa at present but its backline and midfield are suspicious.

Only a strong team or the ingenuity of a few players can win a trophy. With the present crop of players, Nigeria will need a team to win AFCON, which begins in January next year.

Uzoho is a key member of the team and perhaps the most experienced of the three goalkeepers, yet he’s not good enough between the sticks.

He is not as composed as Enyeama nor adventurous as Rufai. Uzoho’s confidence is always in doubt while playing for Nigeria and this may cause the team the AFCON glory.

He lacks the capability to manage his defenders and the 18-yard-box like Rufai and Enyeama.

Nigeria is in need of a good shot-stopper if she must win her fourth AFCON.

By Kunle Awosiyan

