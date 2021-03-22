Aerocontractors aborts Lagos flight after bird strikes

An Aerocontractors plane on scheduled flight from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano (MAKIA) to Lagos with over 100 passengers was aborted and forced to make an air return few minutes after take of , as a result of bird strike. The incident which happened on Sunday left the passengers stranded at the Kano airport for many hours.

According to one of the passengers on board, the aircraft took off at 9:30 am with a strange noise coming from its right engine.

He added that shortly after, the pilot told them he had to return to base because of the unusual sound.

It turned out that a bird strike cracked the engine propeller which might have inflicted damage to it.

The passengers were disembarked and told by officials at the departure lounge that they were waiting for advice from the airline’s headquarters in Lagos within one hour.

After about five hours and no officials of the airline in sight any longer, the distraught passengers left the airport without options available to them to travel.

The airline has not yet issued any statement of the incidence.