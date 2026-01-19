AEDC transitions into holding company, unveils subsidiaries

Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc has transitioned into a Holding Company structure, establishing new state-focused subsidiaries as part of a broader corporate realignment aimed at strengthening service delivery within Nigeria’s decentralised electricity market framework.

The company said the restructuring reflects its strategic response to recent reforms that now allow states to independently regulate electricity markets, requiring distribution companies to adjust governance, oversight, and operational coordination across their franchise areas.

Under the new structure, AEDC confirmed the incorporation of the Niger Electricity Distribution Company and the Kogi Electricity Distribution Company, both of which will operate as subsidiaries while remaining part of the broader AEDC Group.

In a statement issued yesterday, the company explained that the reorganisation followed the enactment of the Electricity Act of 2023, which empowers state governments to establish electricity regulatory commissions and oversee power markets within their jurisdictions.

AEDC disclosed that the Niger subsidiary will operate under the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission, while the Kogi subsidiary will be regulated by the Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission, with both entities integrated into the Group’s operational and governance framework.

The company also announced key executive appointments, naming Sam Odekina as Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of Niger Electricity Distribution Company, and Desmond Eboh as Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of the Kogi Electricity Distribution Company.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, Chijioke Okwuokenye, said the HoldCo structure allows the company to meet state-specific regulatory requirements while preserving shared values, institutional cohesion, and a unified approach to service delivery.

“The HoldCo structure aligns perfectly with our goal to enhance operational efficiency and adapt to Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape while exploring new opportunities, driving growth, and contributing to Nigeria’s energy sector development,” Okwuokenye said.

He added, “We are committed to maintaining our high standards of service, innovation, and customer focus, even as we evolve into a new structure,” noting that uniform Conditions of Service will apply across all subsidiaries to ensure workforce stability and fairness.