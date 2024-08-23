26.6 C
Lagos
Friday, August 23, 2024
spot_img
Entertainment

Family, artistes, others lay Aduke Gold to rest amid tears

0
4

Popular gospel musician, Aduke Ajayi, popularly called Aduke Gold, has been laid to rest amid eulogies from her fellow artistes, marketers and fans globally.

The 35-year-old singer was laid to rest barely 11 days after medical experts at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Oyo State capital, pronounced her dead.

The female singer was laid to rest on Friday after a burial service in Ogba axis of Lagos State.

During the funeral rites, four undertakers were seen dancing sweetly with the coffin containing the singer’s remains, with family, colleagues and others joining the entourage to the burial site.

They were seen dancing towards a white car, decorated with flowers curated with her name ‘ADUKE’, this development triggered emotions from passersby and others expressing their condolences over her demise.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Previous article
Seven die, 12 injure during south Korean hotel inferno
Next article
Six EndSARS protesters regain freedom after 4yrs imprisonment

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.