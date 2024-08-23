Family, artistes, others lay Aduke Gold to rest amid tears

Popular gospel musician, Aduke Ajayi, popularly called Aduke Gold, has been laid to rest amid eulogies from her fellow artistes, marketers and fans globally.

The 35-year-old singer was laid to rest barely 11 days after medical experts at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Oyo State capital, pronounced her dead.

The female singer was laid to rest on Friday after a burial service in Ogba axis of Lagos State.

During the funeral rites, four undertakers were seen dancing sweetly with the coffin containing the singer’s remains, with family, colleagues and others joining the entourage to the burial site.

They were seen dancing towards a white car, decorated with flowers curated with her name ‘ADUKE’, this development triggered emotions from passersby and others expressing their condolences over her demise.

MORE DETAILS SOON