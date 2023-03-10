ADP suspends chairman over anti-party allegations in Kaduna

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has suspended the acting chairman of the party in Kaduna, Umar Isa, for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities in the state.

ADP’s National Working Committee (NWC) said that the suspension of Isa was to allow investigations on allegations leveled against him by members in Kaduna.

The chairman’s suspension, which was with immediate effect, was contained in a letter jointly signed by the Party’s National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, and the National Secretary, Victor Fingesi.

The letter that announced Isa’s suspension from the party was made public to newsmen on Friday, but was dated Wednesday, March 8, 2023, barely two days earlier.

According to the letter, “The National Working Committee has received complaints from both officials and members of our great party in Kaduna State pointing to the fact that you have indulged in numerous activities that put the ADP to a disadvantage and disrepute.

“At this critical time of electioneering when political parties are working hard to garner support and win seats in the general elections, we consider what you have done as anti-party which amounts to a great violation of the Party’s Constitution, pursuant to Article 52.2.

“By this letter, you are suspended till further notice from the position of Acting State Chairman of Kaduna State. Furthermore, you are hereby directed without fail to hand over all the party materials and paraphernalia in your possession to the ADP state deputy chairman immediately.”

