Adigun emerges Lagos Youth Council chairman, promises entrepreneurship, others  

After several hours of election, the Coordinator of young Lagosians in Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ibrahim Adigun, has emerged as Chairman of Lagos Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

Adigun, who is taking over from Olalekan Sulaimon, emerged chairman after polling more votes than his contender, Olusi Teslim, during the election conducted in the state.

He was declared winner of the election held yesterday in Kosofe Local Government and witnessed by the Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, and other stakeholders concerned with youth development in the state.

With the victory during the poll, the new Chairman is expected to lead youths across Lagos for four years.

In his acceptance speech, Adigun assured that he would replicate his remarkable grassroots projects at the state level for the betterment of youths across the state.

The Chairman promised youths to complement efforts of the state government to make life more meaningful for the youths by undertaking human capital development programmes, among others.

“My administration will actively create entrepreneurial opportunities for our members, promote self-reliance, enhance human capital development, and ultimately contribute to nation-building, especially in the economic sphere,” he said.

According to him, the youth council under his leadership would worf effectively to elevate state NYCN chapter to standard that serves as a model for other states and voluntary youth organizations across the country

Earlier, Ogunlende assured the youths that the state government through the ministry would continuously strengthen accord between the youths and government.

The Commissioner noted that the ministry would often work with the youth council to remain peaceful and achieve the goal behind its formation in the state.

Meanwhile, he appealed to the newly inaugurated executive fulfil campaign promises made to youths including those that didn’t support their candidature during the campaign.

Other members of the cabinet were: – Deputy Chairman: Comfort Olafare- Vice Chairman, Lagos Central: Ahmed AbdulKareem

– Vice Chairman, Lagos East: Asoro Abubakri

– Vice Chairman, Lagos West: Aladeotan David

– General Secretary: Gbemisola Adeniyi

– Deputy Secretary: Rasheedat Adekola

– Treasurer: Ogunbanwo Ibrahim

– Financial Secretary: Titi Ajayi

– Public Relations Officer (PRO): Victor Adogbajale

– Assistant Public Relations Officer (PRO): Choice Ukpai

– Social Secretary: Tairat Balogun

– Programmes Officer: Akintobi Lekan Sodiq

– Assistant Programmes Officer: Basheer Martins

– Auditor: Obalade Babajide

– Legal Adviser: Adeleke Aroyewun

– Organising Secretary, Lagos Central: Habeeb Bakare

– Organising Secretary, Lagos East: Oladipupo Olaide Lateef

– Organising Secretary, Lagos West: Agbaje AbdulHakeem.