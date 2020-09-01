Adesina sworn in as AfDB president for second term

President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has been sworn-in for the second term of five years in office.

The swearing-in ceremony and oath-taking held virtually and broadcasted online on Tuesday with the Chairperson of the AfDB board of Governors and Ghana’s Finance Minister, Kenneth Ofori-Attah, administering the oath of office.

The event was attended by Heads of States, Governors, and over 200 external stakeholders who joined physically and virtually.

Dr Adesina, who was Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, was re-elected last week to serve a second five-year term, after votes from all governors, regional and non-regional members of the Bank.

