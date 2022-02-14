Adeoti is my governorship candidate for authentic APC in Osun- Aregbesola

The face-off between the Osun State Governor, Agegboyega Oyetola, and his predecessor and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, over the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state may not end soon after Aregbesola endorsed an ex-Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Moshood Adeoti, as the next governor for the state.
Aregbesola also reiterated that the Rasaq Salinsile-led party executive was the authentic APC in Osun and that the governor and others that were on the other side of the party were not recognised by the APC national leadership and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The minister stressed that the APC in Osun was back in the hands of true progressives who would work assiduously to win in the July 16 governorship election in the state.