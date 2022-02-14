Adeoti is my governorship candidate for authentic APC in Osun- Aregbesola

The face-off between the Osun State Governor, Agegboyega Oyetola, and his predecessor and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, over the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state may not end soon after Aregbesola endorsed an ex-Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Moshood Adeoti, as the next governor for the state.

Aregbesola also reiterated that the Rasaq Salinsile-led party executive was the authentic APC in Osun and that the governor and others that were on the other side of the party were not recognised by the APC national leadership and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The minister stressed that the APC in Osun was back in the hands of true progressives who would work assiduously to win in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Aregbesola, who took a swipe at the Oyetola administration on Monday, added that the present administration in Osun has deviated solely from the true tenets of the progressives and promises made to the citizens while seeking for election.

According to him, those at the helms of affairs have also jettisoned true democracy and the principles with which the party, as well as its heroes, stands for.

While addressing party faithfuls and stakeholders in Ijebu Ijesa ahead of the party’s primaries, he urged the members and stakeholders not to be disturbed but to work in unison for the success of Adeoti on Saturday’s governorship primaries of the APC.

Aregbesola said: “Anyone who was with us when we started the journey to reclaim Osun for the progressives in 2004 would know we fought very hard for this victory we have today. We went through several challenges then but through thick and thin, we were able to succeed. This time around, we will succeed. “We are ready to allow a free flow of the democratic process to interplay here. We are not those who play God. We are resolute about reclaiming our party from those who think they can continue to abuse our legacies or even want us to be second fiddles in the party we worked and laboured for. This is our pride and we will sustain it. “Let me tell you that God is with us. I urge all of our supporters to come all out and back us. Do not have any fears. We are the authentic APC in Osun. If in Lagos, the governor did not do well and the party decided not to return him for a second term, why can’t it be so in Osun? They know what they have done to us is bad and they want to continue the impunity. We will not accept it. “Do not be disturbed by their threats. Come out en-masse and vote for our aspirant. In Shaa Allah, Adeoti is the next governor of Osun. We should all support him.”

The leading governorship aspirant for the APC, Adeoti, while addressing the crowd that had come to witness endorsement, expressed his gratitude to the party for the support.

He promised not to disappoint the party and ensure that the legacies of the progressive government from November 27, 2010 to November 27, 2018 were sustained and built on for the progress of the State of Osun.

