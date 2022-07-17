Adeleke’s victory freed Osun citizens from empty promises,- PDP national chairman

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has commended the people of Osun State for returning the party to power through their decision to vote Ademola Adeleke as their next governor and freeing themselves from a government that was alleged to have often make excuses for his inability on performance.

Ayu said that the return of PDP to Osun would mark the continuation of a developmental agenda that was truncated 12 years ago through court in the country.

The chairman commended the over 400,000 Osun residents that considered Adeleke better than other candidates in a statement released after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the former lawmaker polled more votes than the incumbent on Sunday, declaring him as the governor-elect for the state.

Adeleke had secured 403, 371 votes in the poll to defeat incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who secured 375, 027 votes and over 10 other candidates including former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff.

While explaining that PDP camdidate’s victory was symbolic for two reasons, the chairman stressed that emergence of Adeleke would mark the commencement of better things for the citizens.

He said, “Twelve years ago, specifically on 26th November 2010, the PDP lost Osun State – not through the ballot-box – but via a judicial coup (ruling).

“That coup (ruling) terminated the action-packed tenure of HE Olagunsoye Oyinlola. And since then, Osun has been frozen in executive misrule and underdevelopment.

“Four years ago, the PDP won the governorship, but our Candidate, Adeleke, was robbed of victory in broad daylight. We went back to the drawing board, and today, we have reclaimed our victory.

“Today is, therefore, not just a day of double restoration – it’s a day of redemption too. It restores PDP to power and redeems the Osun people from the scourge of mediocrity, empty promises, and excuses”, the chairman added.

Apart from what he considers positive implications for his party and the people of the state, Dr Ayu believes the victory is a sign of what would happen in the 2023 general elections.

“This election was a referendum on the disastrous APC stewardship and proves conclusively that Nigerians want PDP back. And, indeed, PDP is coming.

“A few days ago, the defeated and outgoing Governor, HE Adegboyega Oyetola, and his party, the APC, did everything to frustrate us. This included denying us the use of any public facility in the state capital for our mega-rally,” he said.

“We had to use the party’s state secretariat. As it were, we couldn’t have access to the stadium, but we had access to the people’s hearts, loyalty, and votes. The convincing win of 403,371 against Gov. Oyetola’s 375,027 is ample proof of that.”

