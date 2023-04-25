Adeleke Vs Oyetola: Supreme Court and Tribunal error

Fair hearing is a constitutional matter, the tribunal breached the principles off fair hearing against the respondent’s i.e the PDP, INEC and Senator Dr Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke in election petition filled against them by the APC and Mr Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, when the panel refused to rule on all the preliminary applications challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal panel before proceeded to pronounced it judgement.

It is trite in law that, any proceeding that showed that any of the parties was or were denied fair hearing the Court shall render any decision or judgement reached or delivered by such court, tribunal or administrative panel a nullity void abnitio

Principles of fair hearing is a fundamental issue that can’t be overlooked by any Court, tribunal or administrative panel no matter good your case is, when it discovered by any Court, tribunal or administrative panel that one of the parties is denied fair hearing, any decision or judgement reached or delivered will be upturned and will be declared a nullity.

In the recent Appeal Judgement in the election petitions tribunal Case between Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola and APC and INEC, PDP and Sen Dr Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, it was discovered by the Appeal Court, that the lower tribunal that gave Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola and APC judgement denied the respondents i.e the INEC, the PDP and Sen Dr Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke fair hearing when he failed to rule on their various preliminary applications filed before it, challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal but instead, tribunal went ahead to pronounced it judgement against the respondents. The effects of this is that no Court, tribunal or administrative panel will uphold the tribunal, the law is that a Court must make it’s decision known on any preliminary applications brought before it to know whether it has jurisdiction or power to hear the main suit, failure to do so will render all the proceeding nullity, void and of no effects. That is the law. Going by this understanding, tribunal judgement in favour of Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola and against PDP, INEC and Senator Dr Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke is a nullity, void and of no effects because according to the Appeal Court judgement the tribunal panel denied the respondent’s i.e PDP, INEC and Senator Dr nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke fair hearing.

Fair hearing is a constitutional matter not technicality section 36 of the 1999 Nigeria constitution as amended expressly talks elaborately on the principles of fair hearing which is sacrosanct, it’ goes to the jurisdiction of the Court

Supreme court is a Court of Justice not a Court of technicality. No cause for alarm, Imole has come to stay for our God does not speak twice on a particular matter.

Chief M.K Omolade Esq

Baamofin of Sekona Land

Writes from Ede

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

