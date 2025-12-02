Adeleke to reveal new party before December 13

The Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, has disclosed that Governor Ademola Adeleke will officially announce his new political party on or before December 13, following his recent resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Alimi made the announcement during a radio programme on Rave FM, where he confirmed that the governor’s exit from the PDP was deliberate and influenced by prolonged internal crises at the party’s national level.

Adeleke’s resignation letter, dated November 4, 2025, was addressed to the PDP chairman of Ward 2, Sagba Abogunde in Ede North Local Government Area.

According to the commissioner, the decision also aligns with timelines for the 2026 governorship election, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) closes party nomination windows on December 15.

The commissioner described the governor’s departure from the PDP as “long overdue,” urging Osun residents to remain calm and continue supporting the administration. He stressed that speculations linking Adeleke to an immediate move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) were unfounded.

He noted that the identity of the new party would be made public soon, saying: “Osun people should watch out. The governor’s next political home will be revealed on or before December 12 or 13.”

Adeleke’s next political move has heightened political attention in the state, with parties and observers closely monitoring developments ahead of the 2026 governorship race.