Adeleke supporters lockdown roads, lead protest against tribunal judgement

Adeleke supporters lockdown roads over Osun tribunal judgement

Dissatisfied with outcome of the Osun election petition tribunal, dozens of residents have taken to major road in continuation of their protests against judgement that declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, as winner of the poll, removing the governor, Ademola Adeleke, who contested on platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the poll.

The residents blocked some of the major roads within the State capital, Osogbo, to express their displeasure over the last gubernatorial election held in the state.

As gathered, the aggrieved residents blocked the busy Osogbo-Ikirun road, Gbongan-Ibadan road, Oke-Fia, Old Garage and Freedom Park, in their large numbers, describing the tribunal judgement as illegal.

The protests also spread to towns like Ikirun, Ilesa, Ilobu, Iwo, Ile-Ife and other towns where residents annoyed with the tribunal judgment also trooped out enmasse to protests.

During the demonstration, they were said to have disrupted the free flow of traffic, asking commercial bus operators to stay away from the road and harassed those that disobeyed their warning.

The development caused many commuters to be stranded, just as many business owners who owned shops around the axis did not open for business transactions.

Worried by the harassments and other challenges confronted by non-member of the political party, the Osun chapter of the APC has expressed concern have urged the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman to intervene and put a stop to threat to lives and properties rocking Osun.

This was made known in a press statement put out by Tajudeen Lawal, the Osun APC acting Chairman.

Lawal also wanted the IGP to urgently prevail on the leadership of the State police command to prioritize its statutory function of the protection of lives and property of the residents of the State.

According to him, “Information authoritatively has it that the PDP political thugs have formed themselves into cells in Osogbo, the State capital, where they were burning tyres in the middle of the roads amidst intimidation of innocent people.

“It is strange that the police in the State are looking away while these agents of death are perpetrating their political violence on the innocent people of the State.

“If the leadership of the police does not tackle the lingering insecurity issue headlong, there is a temptation by discerning minds to observe, suspect, believe and conclude that the police are working in cahoots with the PDP and the recently sacked Governor Adeleke to terrorise the opposition members in the State,” the APC chairman opined.

The Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola when contacted stated that the situation was now under control.

In her words, “More men have been deployed to the identified spots where roads were blocked to traffic. The situation is under control.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

