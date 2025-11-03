Adeleke suggests quick dialogue against Trump’s war threats

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called for peaceful and constructive engagement between Nigeria and the United States following security and diplomatic threats by American President Donald Trump over alleged persecution of Christians in the country.

The governor emphasized the need to preserve the long-standing relationship between the two nations, noting that decades of partnership have yielded mutual benefits that should not be jeopardized by security disputes.

The appeal was made on Monday in an official statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Adeleke stressed that closer cooperation with Washington would strengthen Nigeria’s internal security framework and support the implementation of the country’s new National Security Strategy, aimed at curbing banditry and terrorism nationwide.

While expressing condolences to families affected by terrorist attacks in northern Nigeria, the governor said America’s security concerns should serve as a wake-up call for Nigeria to intensify its counterterrorism efforts.

He appealed to the U.S. to partner with Nigeria in tackling security challenges, warning that “peaceful dialogue between Abuja and Washington holds the key, rather than military intervention by the American government.”

Governor Adeleke commended the Presidency for its ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and address legitimate concerns raised by the United States.

He also urged political leaders to unite behind the federal government in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and strengthening democratic governance.

“This is the time to unite as a nation to support the national leadership in addressing internal and external threats to protect the citizenry,” Adeleke stated. “We need peace, not war, to deepen our democracy and safeguard our citizens.”