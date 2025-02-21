Adeleke restricts vehicle movements ahead Osun LG election

As part of measures to achieve a free and fair Local Government election on Saturday, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has imposed a curfew restricting vehicular movement across the state.

The curfew, which will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on election day, aims to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the polls.

According to a statement released by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the restriction is a proactive measure to prevent potential disruptions.

Rasheed said, “Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered restriction of vehicular movement from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, 22nd February 2025 across Osun State. The directive of the State Governor was sequel to the statewide local government elections that are scheduled to be held tomorrow across the state.”

The governor emphasized the necessity of the curfew to safeguard the electoral process.

“The movement restriction is necessary to prevent importation of hoodlums into the state amidst local elections,” he stated.

To maintain order, security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew strictly, allowing only voters participating in the election, accredited media personnel covering the event and civil society organizations involved in election-related activities to move freely during the restricted hours.

“[The governor] therefore directed security agencies to enforce the restriction and only allow voters and accredited media and civil society organizations for the continued peace and security of Osun State,” Rasheed added.