Adeleke places Osun towns under 12hrs curfew over communal clashes

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has imposed a curfew on Ifon and Ilobu in Orolu and Irepodun local government areas following a communal clash between the two communities which has left 30 residents injured.

To enforce the curfew, Adeleke ordered security agencies including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, and Civil Defence, to maintain orders and warned that anyone or group found instigating any further violence, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

This development follows the governor’s imposition of a mandatory lockdown on the same communities just two months prior, in response to their alleged role in inciting violence and threatening the state’s public safety.

In a statement signed by the commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, and made available to newsmen on Friday, the curfew will take effect from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

According to the statement, “”His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke, has expressed unhappiness and dissatisfaction with the breakout of fresh communal crises in Ilobu and Ifon”

To this end, the Governor has directed that the initial 10PM to 4AM curfew now be extended to 6PM to 6AM, effective today, Friday, 21st March 2025, until further notice”

“Mr. Governor has equally directed that the joint security team comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps continue to maintain their usual 24-hour surveillance to ensure zero tolerance for any act of lawlessness.”

“In addition, the Governor has directed that an immediate stakeholders’ meeting, including the Olufon of Ifon, HRM Oba Peter Oluwole Akinyooye, HRM Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan, the Olobu of Ilobu, and other stakeholders from both communities, be held tomorrow, Saturday, 22nd March 2025, to discuss further resolutions of the conflict”

“Finally, His Excellency urges all sons and daughters of the two communities, as well as their traditional rulers, to follow the path of peace and harmonious co-existence. Anyone or group of persons found aiding and abetting the pogrom will be dealt with accordingly”.