Adeleke orders 24hr curfew amid violence in Osun community

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered a 24-hour curfew following a fracas and letdown of law and order in a community.

Adeleke directed the lockdown, calling for the end of the violent incidents which has thrown the area into a unrest situation and also jeopardized its daily activities, adding that the measure remains untill normalcy returns in the community.

The Governor stated that the curfew which has taken effect, was directed to ensure that law and order are upheld to curb further violence in the area.

While enforcing the order on Igbajo community in Boluwaduro Local Government, where the brawl ensued, the state’s head informed that security agencies, including the Army, Police, Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been deployed to enforce the curfew following the affray which began on Sunday till early hours of Monday.

He added that anyone found instigating or participating in acts that could escalate the situation would face the full weight of the law.

“It is with deep shock and dismay that I received the sad news of the breakdown of law and order in Igbajo last night till the early hours of today,”Adeleke said.

“As the Chief Security Officer of Osun State, I hereby declare with immediate effect a total lockdown of the town pending the return to orderliness and harmonious coexistence in the hitherto peaceful and orderly Igbajo town.”

The unrest erupted after the death of Prince Adegboyega Famodun, former Osun APC chairman and 30th Owa of Igbajo, who passed away last week after a brief illness, alongside the controversial reign of Oba Famodun, who was installed as monarch in 2022 and later removed through an executive order by Governor Adeleke, who appointed Oba Ademola Makinde in his place.

Residents of Igbajo have been urged to comply with the curfew and maintain peace as authorities work to restore stability in the community.